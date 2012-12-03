Trust Women 2012: Putting The Rule Of Law Behind Women’s Rights

Thomson Reuters and the International Herald Tribune are hosting a Trust Women conference December 4th and 5th in London. The impressive lineup of speakers includes Alaa Murabit, founder of The Voice of Libyan Women; Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi; supermodel Christy Turlington Burns; Queen Noor of Jordan; and International Herald Tribune Publisher Stephen Dunbar Johnson.

“The Trust Women Conference is about making connections that make a difference. It places the world’s most innovative leaders in women’s rights in front of the best minds in law, finance, technology, media, government and philanthropy, to help spark new collaborations and solutions,” the conference organizers write on their website.

Tune in here to read live updates from the participants.

Photo: Flickr user Alex E. Proimos.