JLo Helps Create A New iPad Dance App–And Pioneer A New Art Form For Hollywood Creatives

Add JLo to the list of celebrities dipping their carefully manicured toes into the digital waters, courtesy of a CAA-incubated startup named Moonshark that’s releasing the first of a batch of celebrity-co-created games into the App Store today.

DancePad is like the arcade game Dance, Dance Revolution, but for the iPad, and you play it with your fingers, not your body (see video below). Lopez is collaborating on developing routines and music for the game.

As such, DancePad is not some cynical play to rake in the dough by slapping a big-time celebrity’s name on some half-baked digital doodad. Rather, it’s yet one more signifier of the tighter collaboration between Hollywood and the tech world as digital products become increasingly entertainment focused.

Moonshark is the latest startup incubated out of CAA, the uber-talent agency better known for representing mega-artists and sports stars like Sandra Bullock, Justin Timberlake, and David Beckham.

The idea for the Moonshark emerged out of discussions between CAA and Qualcomm about the possibility of creating a company to produce apps and games.

“CAA and Qualcomm recognized the rapid growth of mobile entertainment as an opportunity for Hollywood talent to contribute their creativity to this new medium,” Moonshark CEO Matt Kozlov tells Fast Company. “But there was no company they could point to that understood both the complexities of the quickly evolving mobile game industry, as well as the complexities of Hollywood.”

The two decided to create Moonshark at the beginning of 2011 and tapped Kozlov, the former head of Sony Music Entertainment New Products and Services, to run the shop. Its mission: to produce a catalog of mobile apps that tap into Hollywood’s creative talent to produce compelling ideas, characters, and narratives.