How Social Media Has Changed How We Give

Shaun King is no stranger to suffering. He was involved in a devastating car accident in 2003; he calls his survival a miracle . Now he tries to bring them to the lives of others. As the Christian pastor of Courageous Church in Atlanta, Georgia, he raised $540,000 to rebuild Haiti’s only refuge for children with developmental disabilities by auctioning off tweets and follows by celebrities like Eva Longoria and Snoop Dogg. In March 2012, he launched Hope Mob where strangers vote on which lives to help. Lives, he says, “that would otherwise fall through the philanthropic cracks of society. ”Let’s help a single mom get a reliable car! Let’s help 9-year-old Maari fight cancer! Right now he’s publicly plotting to flashmob 10 needy families in 10 cities for Christmas, expertly whipping his massive online following into a frenzy of anticipation.

Do you think people were less generous before things like social medial platforms and PayPal made it so easy for them? Does social media and impulse generosity make us more generous?

Yes, actually. The ease of generosity through social media and online giving has proven itself to help the growth of generosity itself. People that previously had no idea of the difference they could make in the world have been emboldened by social media and are now aware of issues and needs and ways that they can provide solutions to them that just didn’t exist decades ago.

You have said that Hope Mob is a place for stories of need that aren’t being told anywhere else, even on social media. What happens when you identify these singular, untold stories, rather than pushing mass resources to global issues (like the earthquake in Haiti). How is that generosity different?

It’s very different actually. With the way we do generosity through HopeMob, we ensure that real people on the ground get the resources and care they need and the donor knows exactly what their charity dollars are doing. People are tired of sending their money to charities during disasters and having no idea what that money will do and who it will help. At the very least, we think that more and more donors are going to demand clarity on what their charitable dollars are doing, and HopeMob gives donors that real clarity.

Why is giving time different than giving money?

Both are crucial. At all times we should each be willing to give one or the other or both to people in need. The truth is, though, that sometimes a cause needs boots on the ground more than it does money and other times a cause needs money to pour in more than anything else. Truly charitable people figure out a way to give both and smart charities figure out ways to ask for both.