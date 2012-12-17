This Breathing Office Building Makes You Feel Like You’re Outside

Sometimes, a skyscraper isn’t just a skyscraper. It’s a community gathering space, a building that offers respite from typical stale indoor office environments, a model of sustainability for others to follow, a breathing–but not living–entity. PNC Bank’s new 33-story global headquarters, set to be built in Pittsburgh, is that place.

Today’s “green” high-rises can be placed in two categories, according to Hao Ko, a senior associate and design director at Gensler and the lead architect on the PNC project. They’re either bicycles that use onsite resources and are only as big as the site will allow, or they’re hybrid SUVs, basically just normative high-rises that have fancy technology added to make them high-performing.





Editor’s Note Read the building architect Hao Ko’s thoughts about how the design of this and other buildings can help make workers happier.

Bicycle buildings like the Cascadia Center Bullitt Foundation in Seattle and the Council House 2 in Melbourne, Australia, can only climb six to eight stories, while hybrid SUV buildings like One Bryant Park in New York City don’t have a great mpg, to keep the analogy going. Ko hopes that the Tower at PNC Plaza can be like the Tesla of the green skyscraper world: slick, fun to drive, and efficient, too.

Ko defines a green building a little differently than most people: It’s a building that isn’t just energy efficient, but people-focused as well. In a sense, that takes a building beyond just sustainability into the realm of resilience, where having connections to neighbors and the larger community is key.

The PNC tower is designed to be a warm, inviting place–as much as an impersonal skyscraper can be. Located in the middle of downtown Pittsburgh (aka the Golden Triangle), the tower will engage the community around it with an open lobby (Ko describes it as “a living room for the city”), retail space at the base of building, and a 300-person auditorium and theater that can be used by the general public outside of business hours. Local partners and consultants are being used whenever possible in construction of the building. The tower will also quite literally be transparent. “The last thing [PNC] wants to do is hide behind a fortress,” says Ko.

My personal favorite spots inside the future tower are the SkyGardens, spaces that pop up every five stories that will contain conference rooms, open collaborative areas, and glass-walled “outdoor spaces” that reflects the weather of each season. Sometimes it might be too cold in the space without a coat, but in the spring and summer, people will probably want to sit down and have lunch in the area. Sunglasses will be provided on a rack–a reminder that the interior of the building is connected to the exterior.

Each two-story “neighborhood” will contain office spaces on the bottom floor and a common area on the other with a space for a pantry or coffee station. Bathrooms will also be located in this space. “It’s about bringing people together, creating spaces that encourage people to have chance encounters,” explains Ko.