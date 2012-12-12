Melting Down Deadly AK-47s To Make Beautiful Art

Peter Thum, working in Africa for Ethos Water, noticed something while travelling in Kenya: Everywhere he went, people had guns. Lots and lots of guns.

“I met men and boys with assault rifles. It was a particular time in Kenya after election violence, and I began to think about this issue beyond the fact that I was in the place where people had a lot of guns,” says Thum.





In fact, the continent of Africa has around 40 million guns, half of which are assault rifles–getting a clear estimate is understandably difficult–because they’re cheaper there than anywhere else. The AK-47 has become most ubiquitous and symbolic of failed struggles and misallocated resources.

Historically, lots of weapons were brought to Africa after the Cold War, explains Thum. “They last a long time. Those AK-47s are really robust. It’s like an old Volkswagen car driving around; they still do what they were originally intended to do, even though they’re really old.”

A year after his trip to Kenya, Thum found himself at a TED conference discussing the gun situation with John Zapolski. Last November, they formed Fonderie 47, a company dedicated to removing guns from the African economy and reusing them to make beautiful jewelry to sell in the U.S.

This is how it works: At the end of armed conflicts, the UN tries to collect weapons from combatants. Fonderie 47 originally obtained AK47s that were confiscated from poachers in the Virunga National Park. They paid to have the guns destroyed locally then shipped the parts back to the U.S. to give raw materials to the designers. The funds then go back to the nonprofit, which generates more money for weapon destruction. So far, Fonderie 47 has contributed to the destruction of more than 25,000 weapons through NGO partners like Mines Advisory Group.





“We don’t buy weapons from combatants, and we don’t repatriate,” says Thum, adding that the company already has more than enough material from its initial group of guns to make the jewelry. Each piece of jewelry is imprinted with the single serial number of the gun used to make it. Additionally, when any Fonderie pieces are purchased, the buyer receives a list of the serial numbers of the guns that the purchase destroys.