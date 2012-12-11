Fascinating Infographics And Gorgeous Photos Document Our Deadly Chemical Industry

The 150-mile stretch of the Mississippi River in Louisiana between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is home to a mindboggling concentration of petrochemical plants, industrial facilities that produce the country’s lifeblood of polypropylene, glycol ethers, perchloroethylene, alcohol ethoxylates, and other unpronounceables. You know, the stuff that eventually becomes our plastic bags, bottles, tires, pesticides, and food preservatives. The corridor is sometimes known as “ Cancer Alley ,” a bleak nod to the unintended consequences–for people, wildlife, and the landscape–of processing all these chemicals.

Holy Rosary Cemetery and Dow Chemical Corporation (Union Carbide Complex), Taft, Louisiana, 1998. © Richard Misrach, courtesy of Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York; Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco; and Marc Selwyn Gallery, Los Angeles

Photographer Richard Misrach first documented the area in 1998 for an exhibition at Atlanta’s High Museum. Returning to the river more than a decade later, he wanted to retell the story of this place in a way that might begin to suggest some solutions. He collaborated with landscape architect Kate Orff on the latest project, a visually staggering photo essay and “ecological atlas” published by the Aperture Foundation, Petrochemical America. The book is a novel mixture of raw emotion (from Misrach’s images) and analytical vigor (from Orff’s intricate diagrams of everything from the Chevron corporate tree to the history of our “Petroleum Age”).

Misrach’s photos each evoke a larger story. Some of his most compelling images capture Louisiana’s landscape in the foreground, with industrial architecture–as seen through a haze of pollution–in the background. Others hint at the history of large chemical companies buying out and relocating entire local communities.





“My initial thought was to reveal some of these layers in a new way with the photographs,” Orff says. “But then when I started to look more closely, I thought ‘this is a really big story.’ This is a story of America. This is the story of this one place in relation to America, and America’s consumption pattern of oil and plastic. It’s a great story that I think has yet to be told.”

Orff and Misrach ended up with a finished project notably different from the one they set out to create. From their initial desire to unpack the story of this one place, they wound up wandering into politics, ecology, geology, history, technology, and global consumption, narrating how each area is intimately connected through this one stretch of land. Many of the diagrams produced by Orff’s New York-based landscape architecture studio SCAPE are literally layered on top of the Misrach photo that inspired them.

One intricate spread illustrates milestones on our timeline of petro-consumption, through the inventions of the internal combustion engine, the world’s first synthetic plastic, and Dupont’s creation of Neoprene. Another tells the story of how chemicals first produced here from oil and natural gas extraction are later used in pesticides across farms in the Midwest, where they ultimately contribute to runoff that winds up returning back down the Mississippi River producing dead zones in the Gulf that harm local seafood industries.

We have, Orff suggests, turned the American landscape into a machine for consuming oil and gas petrochemicals. “And now,” she says, “we’re in a really difficult position that we’re needing to feed the machine.” The whole book winds up being not so much about this one geographical corner of the country, but about a broader system in which we’re all implicated for our overdependence on the kind of disposable products that are first born here.