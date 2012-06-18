Real-Life Goon Frank Reardon Returns In A Video Duel With Kayak CMO

What creative person doesn’t dream of using his success to get revenge on the bastards who did him wrong during high school?

With last year’s “Frank” spot for Kayak, Gerry Graf, founder and creative head of the brand’s agency, Barton F. Graf 9000, had the opportunity to exact a very insider bit of payback.

The popular spot revolves around a mulleted man-beast who has been forever banned from the travel site after bullying its inventor (by means of atomic wedgie) when the two were schoolmates. The spot is part of the ongoing “Search One And Done” Kayak campaign that revolves around the premise that there are no good reasons to not use the travel service, only bizarre and dumb ones. That fictional jerk needed a name, though, and Graf reached back to his teenage memories of a real bully from his high school years–Frank Reardon–and gave the commercial cretin his name. Graf even styled the character in the ads based on Reardon’s 1985 prom photo–check out Reardon’s Facebook page here. ( Kayak CEO Paul English discussed the story at Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored in April.)

And now, in a weird, meta twist, the real Frank Reardon is appearing in an online extension of the campaign.

Starting today, Reardon–the real Reardon–will star in a series of videos pleading to be let onto Kayak so he can book a trip to Reno, NV or Branson, MO, and urging viewers to share the video via “Facespace.” The videos will be uploaded to Kayak’s Facebook page one by one, each followed by video responses from company CMO Robert Birge (who answers with variations of “no”).

Graf says the new campaign was born from the social media activity that each airing of the “Frank” spot inspired. So popular was the phony Reardon that viewers left posts on Kayak’s Facebook page debating whether the ban should be lifted and that inspired the idea to include the real Reardon in a new campaign.