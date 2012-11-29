If Data Is The New Oil, We Should Be Wary Of It

There is a new fallacy in business: Big data makes you make smarter decisions. Measuring and monitoring is one of the absolutes of leadership, and data is obviously critical in decision-making. Ann Winblad, the senior partner at Hummer-Winblad, has been cited as saying : “Data is the new oil.” But like oil, it is both friend and enemy.

On the positive side, the proliferation of data provides insights into consumer behavior that we have never had before. It can be a goldmine to economic stimulation and profits. Plus, the right data at the right time can be a lifesaver–literally (more on that later).

Lots of data and information can actually make you dumber.

As with oil, the misuse of data can backfire. The more you have, the more dangerous it can be. In fact, lots of data and information can actually make you dumber.

Let’s start with a simple fact. More than 1.8 zettabytes of information will be created and stored in 2011, according to the latest IDC Digital Universe Study. That’s enough information to fill 57.5 billion iPads. The Digital Universe Study says that over the next decade, the number of servers (virtual and physical) worldwide will grow by a factor of 10, the amount of information managed by enterprise data centers will grow by a factor of 50, the number of files the data center will have to deal with will grow by a factor of 75-plus–but the number of IT professionals in the world will grow by less than a factor of 1.5.

This means that we are putting a lot of data in the hands of very few. What if the data is misused, misinterpreted, or misunderstood?

The proper use of data at the right place and right time, for example, can lead up to driverless cars. The reliance upon data at the right time is critical, as some cars will have a safety device to “beam data like position, velocity, and acceleration to and from neighboring vehicles and infrastructure 10 times every second.”

We have always had data. The capital markets depend upon data for accurate trading and timely information. Referencing the title of this post, Warren Buffet gets data–in fact, the same data is available to him and his team as is available to other investors. The difference is what his organization does with it.