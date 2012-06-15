Customization, Real-World Events, And Story Dominate Cannes Favorites

Just a few days from now, more than 10,000 delegates from the world’s leading advertising agencies, marketers and media will descend on the south of France for the annual Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

At Leo Burnett, its a particularly appropriate time to reflect on the developments we’ve witnessed in marketing communications as well as the industry’s most important festival. We’re celebrating the Silver Anniversary of our annual Cannes Predictions, a collection of the work we believe has the strongest chance to earn a coveted Lion.

The work celebrated in Cannes has transformed at a greater pace in the past five years than it has in the festival’s first five decades. When Donald Gunn unveiled the first predictions reel in 1987, prizes were bestowed only to traditional TV and cinema commercials. Twenty-five years later, we’re showcasing integrated case studies, interactive executions, mobile apps, ambient installations and numbers of efforts that wouldn’t have been imagined as ‘advertising’ 10 years ago.

Indeed, we find ourselves in an environment in which people’s engagement with brands has evolved dramatically, while the channels we use to communicate have proliferated at unprecedented speed. We’re connecting across nearly infinite platforms and in novel, unexpected ways.

Despite this massive transformation, Cannes remains vital because it still celebrates the same principles it did nearly 60 years ago: Pure creativity. And now, more than ever, creativity is the most important currency in business. This year we can expect more entries and attendees than ever before, proving that every major brand in the world has a relentless focus on the power of creativity and, more importantly, the value of creativity to change behavior and enrich people’s lives.

So what can we expect next week? In scouring thousands of pieces of work likely to win, we’ve spotted a few key trends that lend some insight:

Customization

We’ve seen a greater number of bands delivering unique, personal experiences in recent years, and more than a third of entries on our 2012 collection do just that.