4 Simple Ways To Make Innovation Work In The Developing World

For communities whose experience is one of extreme poverty, where the loss of a few coins can mean the difference between feeding your family and hunger, there is an understandable wariness about doing something untried. But that does not mean people are unwilling to do things differently–provided it is relevant.

To get at the issue, Co.Exist has teamed with the Skoll World Forum to ask some of the world’s leading voices in the valley and in the field to answer this question: “What can Silicon Valley teach social entrepreneurs (and vice versa)?”

The power of Silicon Valley is evident in almost everything we do. But is the drastic change that technology has wrought on modern life having an effect on the world of social entrepreneurship? And is an ethos of responsible business that is becoming so evident in society reaching into the businesses of the Valley?

In partnership with Google, we at Camfed–which educates young girls in Africa–have set up ICT centers in remote communities that are used as tools for business and learning. Sixty-seven percent of users are under 25 years old, and 91% of the total number of users mainly use the Internet to search for information. With the MasterCard Foundation, we are helping young women develop businesses that are uncommon in their communities. Instead of opening stores as tailors–a crowded market–they are launching solar panel sales companies, mobile pharmacies, and agribusiness.

Instead of opening stores as tailors–a crowded market–they are launching solar panel sales companies.

Camfed has taken the unique approach of making the young women whom we have supported through bursaries the monitors of our programs. We give them mobile phones and collect and share data. We collect data on attendance of girls so that we can track and follow up on any issues that will impede their progress in school. Giving young women control over technology that often the senior members of the community do not own or understand gives these young women status–and confidence.

Based on our 20 years experience in delivering programs that ensure girls in the poorest parts of rural Africa stay in and complete school and, crucially, that these young women are then able to succeed as independent young adults, trying the untried is not the only lesson we’ve learned in order to succeed.

Allow me to explain three more.

If you think that the poorest communities are unable to help themselves and that only external intervention can change the dynamic of poverty–think again. Communities possess some of the most vital resources for change to stick: They understand local dynamics, they live the challenges, and they know the most effective solutions to the problems they face.

If you think that the poorest communities are unable to help themselves–think again.

The approach that Camfed takes is to listen, ask what communities need to make a difference, and support them. The result? People own the transformation. From passive recipients of aid, communities become active leaders of change.