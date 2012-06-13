advertisement
Mini France Unveils 10 New Stores On Wheels

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

It’s got the salesperson, handy brochures, test-drivable car, and even store hours–so can a dealership be a dealership with no dealership? Not much of a trick question since MINI France has already launched such an endeavor.

When the cost of opening a new MINI store in Paris proved too high, agency DDB Paris came up with a creative solution: Turn 10 MINIs into traveling stores around Paris. Mobilizing the browsing and shopping experience of buying a car in such a stripped-down fashion boldly underscores the idea that all one needs to do to sell a MINI is to allow a customer to drive a MINI.

