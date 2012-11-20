Can A Warming World Bring On A New Business Climate?

This election marked the first time since 1984 that climate wasn’t mentioned even once during the presidential debates. Since climate legislation hit a wall in the U.S. Senate in 2010, discussion of a solution to this pressing problem has been MIA in Washington. While media reported the parade of weird weather over the past two years–epic storms, crippling droughts and record temperatures–the stories rarely linked them climate change, and almost never talked about action to stop it.

Then just two days after Sandy plowed ashore, and less than a week before the election, Bloomberg Businessweek hit newsstands with a bright red cover declaring, “It’s Global Warming, Stupid.” The story was not simply another volley against skeptics, but rather a call for mainstream thinkers to get their heads back in the game.

So what’s the takeaway for businesses when a leading business voice reminds us loudly that it’s time to get serious about the most underreported economic challenge of our time?

Unlike in the policy realm, climate change has remained an active topic in many corporate C-suites around the world, and an operational priority for a growing list of businesses. Forward-looking executives recognize that the longer we wait to start taking it seriously, the harder and more expensive it will be for their companies to prosper in a changing world.

The new normal undoubtedly means companies will have to move server rooms, reinforce supply chains, and reposition those backup generators. But that’s only treating a symptom. Real resilience means attacking the cause. And that’s going to require everyone–business included–to embrace a longer view of their place in the world, and start acting accordingly.

Fortunately, there are plenty of good examples. Consider Unilever, the global consumer products company that announced plans in 2010 to cut its greenhouse emissions, water use and waste in half over a decade–all while doubling sales. CEO Paul Polman attributes the company’s record share price strong earnings directly to its sustainability vision.

“Business cannot survive in a society that fails, so it is stupid to think that a business can just be standing on the sidelines of a system that gives them life in the first place,” he told Reuters last month. “So this is not idealistic at all. All of the actions that we do are hard-wired to our business purposes, hard-wired to our brands.”