An Exploding Van Leads To A Nutritious Way To Fight Hunger

Around the world, 5 million children per year die from issues and complications arising from malnutrition, that’s more kids than are killed by malaria, AIDS, and TB combined. For years, therapeutic foods–cheap items that need no preparation and have high nutritional value in a small package–have been the best weapon against those unnecessary deaths.

Mark Slagle was hired by MANA, one of the companies making therapeutic food–what he calls “peanut butter on steroids” to increase the social profile of the movement. He and another recent college grad bought a Winnebago on eBay (calling it the Manabego), and hit the road to visit college campuses.





In November of last year, that happy enterprise stopped on the side of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, near Pepperdine University and the van exploded, along with all the T-shirts, peanut butter samples, and the plans for the roadtrip.

“After the Manabego caught fire, two propane tanks in the back lit up and the whole thing blew 20-30 feet of fire and smoke. In about 20 minutes, it had burned the entire thing to ashes,” recalls Slagle. “It was our home and our story and everything was gone in an instant. But I gotta say, it was pretty magical way to go, having its ashes scattered over the Pacific Ocean.

Slagle and his colleague Alex Cox finished their 12,000-mile road trip–sans Manabego–by hitchhiking the final 2,500 miles. By the end of it, the two had an idea to make something more sustainable out of their mission.

That idea quickly became Good Spread. Produced in Georgia, the all-natural peanut butter comes in packets and uses a buy-one-give-one model to donate one package of therapeutic food for every sale generated by the peanut butter.





Unlike the packing-a-punch food that goes to the developing world, Good Spread is simple peanuts, sea salt, and organic honey and it comes in iPhone-sized packets. The team’s Indiegogo campaign recently raised nearly $70,000 and their first production is ramping up in a few weeks.