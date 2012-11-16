The 10 Most Generous Social Media Mavens

Why are some people seemingly hard-wired for compassion, while others hardly notice suffering? Is generosity the by-product of a virtuous upbringing; a quality we learn primarily through early observation? Or is altruism something we can develop later in life through practice? What do we really know about generosity?
Very little, as it turns out, but that’s changing. In 2009, Christian Smith launched the Science of Generosity Initiative at Notre Dame to lead “an international effort to uncover the causes, manifestations, and consequences of generosity.” In a September 2012 paper in Nature, Harvard University researchers David Rand, Joshua Greene, and Martin Nowak conclude that when given the choice, our innate first responder–intuition–is pretty generous. But in a span of just 10 seconds, a stingier impulse arises, and the cooperative impulse decreases dramatically.
We can see that happening around us right now. Just after Hurricane Sandy, New Yorkers exhibited the kind of intuitive outpouring of generosity the Harvard paper suggests. Rebecca Solnit, author of A Paradise Built in Hell coined the term “disaster utopia” to explain how people band together and help one another when crisis hits. But now, as with all crises, we see this immediate and spontaneous generosity receding: New Yorkers back to jostling each other on the subway and pretending not to see the homeless as we scurry by.
The importance of generosity is strongly rooted in all cultures: Buddhists believe that dāna (generosity) has positive transformative powers on the mind of the giver. In Judaism, the idea of tzedakah holds an interchangeable meaning–righteousness and charity–you can’t have one without the other. In the book of Mark, Jesus pointedly observes a poor widow parting with her last two coins and tells his disciples that the sacrifices of the poor mean more to God than the proportionately larger donations of the rich. Muslims believe no charity decreases wealth, it will be returned to the giver by Allah, all in good time.
But congregants’ adherence to philosophies that encourage generosity are on the decline, and there’s even some fibbing involved. A national survey of churchgoers by Christian Smith and Heather Price at the Association for the Sociology of Religion Meeting this year, found that while a quarter of respondents claimed that they contributed 10% of their income to charity, in reality, only 3% of the group gave more than 5%.
But perhaps our interest in generosity isn’t declining, it’s changing and in need of new models for expression. A 2010 paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by James H. Fowler and Nicholas A. Christakis, revealed that social networks inspire greater generosity. In lab experiments, subjects played a series of games with strangers (choosing how much money to give away and to keep). Subjects were “influenced by fellow group members’ behavior in [their] future interactions with others who were not a party to the initial interaction.” This influence kept up for multiple rounds. In other words, generosity is learned, it’s contagious and most effective when it’s a shared experience.
Top Ten Social Media Mavens
Arianna Huffington, President and Editor-in-Chief, Huffington Post
In a political age when the national conversation woefully lacks the forward momentum that results from constructive conflict, we especially appreciate Huffington’s emphasis on using social media to ask and demand answers for the harder questions: When do we move past left and right? Can capitalism survive without a moral foundation?
Jennifer James, Mom Bloggers for Social Good
We all know our moms are powerful, but James figured out how to band them together (well, the ones who blog anyway) to form a powerful, 1,000-mother strong, worldwide network, Mom Bloggers for Social Good. The site, led by James, amplifies news, “from maternal health and child survival to hunger and education” and the message is loud and getting louder.
Nicholas Kristof, Columnist, The New York Times; Co-Author, Half the Sky
Kristof’s investigations of human rights abuses are dedicated to shining light on “forgotten people in the developing world” and his reporting on Darfur and Tiananmen Square have earned him two Pulitzer Prizes for commentary. But we’re especially fascinated by his real-time engagement with his more than 1.5 million followers on Twitter and Facebook, where he consistently elevates the conversation through the candor, compassion, and intelligence of his questions.
Mark Horvath, Chief Evangelistic Officer, Invisible People TV
Horvath used to be homeless. Now that he’s not anymore, he doesn’t pretend the whole thing never happened. Instead he has dedicated his life to an unorthodox brand of grassroots advocacy. With a simple camera setup, he seeks out homeless men and women all over the world, for raw, uncomfortable interviews which he uploads to YouTube unedited and unfiltered. If you think that sounds like a recipe for Internet obscurity, well, then you haven’t seen Invisible People TV.
Danielle Brigida, Manager of Social Media, National Wildlife Federation
Brigida was first noticed by her bosses at the NWF for quietly creating a deafening buzz in their previously non-existent online community. They figured they had a social media maestro on their hands and let her have full rein. She took them to a social media following of 400,000 active advocates, and now everybody in the nonprofit world wants to know how she did it.
Shaun King, Founder, Hope Mob
Shaun King is a preacher and Twitter is his pulpit. We knew we loved him for his relief work in Haiti, and his crowdfunding site HopeMob.org, but then we saw him spring into action during Sandy. Whether arranging for a stranded woman with lupus to be taken for her meds or an emergency generator to be delivered to the Bowery Rescue Mission, he is a human need aggregator and clearinghouse of crisis support.
Edward Norton, Cofounder, Crowdrise; Actor
Norton used to scare us but now he cracks us up. Whether playing a reformed neo-Nazi or a blood-gurgling street fighter, his immense acting talent often showcases human darkness. But then he came up with Crowdrise, an online fundraising community that combines irreverence, wit, and philanthropy–something you don’t see every day.
Christy Turlington Burns, Founder, Every Mother Counts; Director/Producer, No Woman, No Cry; Supermodel
Did you know that every day, approximately 800 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, 99% in developing countries? Neither did Turlington Burns, until she experienced complications during labor and set out to find out more and then do something about it through No Woman No Cry, her documentary and Every Mother Counts, her nonprofit.
Scott Harrison, Charity: Water
It sounds like a movie plot: a morally bankrupt nightclub promoter runs away to Africa and pledges to provide clean drinking water for every person on the planet. But it’s all true. Harrison’s Charity:Water, which lets interested people form their own campaigns to raise money for clean water, is working, donating more than $40 million to clean water causes.
Claire Diaz-Ortiz, Leader of Social Innovation, Twitter
When the rest of us were first face-stalking high school friends, Diaz-Ortiz was figuring out how to use Twitter to shine a light on AIDS orphans from an orphanage in Kenya. The author of Twitter for Good: Change the World One Tweet at a Time, she is a powerful voice for do-goodership in the social media space and for using the power of social networks to effect real change.
