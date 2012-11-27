Five Ways The Government Can Create Sustainable Innovation

Obama’s second term is the chance to turn lemons into lemonade. America has a lot of experience with that: Like rebuilding the U.S. infrastructure after WWII; or using the space race in the 1960s to drive innovation (we even had the side benefit of Tang). The big challenges now are mobility (transportation), energy (electricity), and water. That means they are also the big wealth opportunities. Why? At the core of each is insatiable consumer demand. We need look no further than Hurricane Sandy to see our dependence upon transportation fuel, electricity, and drinking water.

While we have just experienced two years of gridlock in Washington, there is a clear role for government, particularly in infrastructure. In the new bipartisan effort to compromise on the fiscal cliff in order to stimulate growth and create jobs, the question is, “How can the government now push us forward with ‘controlled chaos’?”

As an entrepreneur, I believe that “controlled chaos” of free markets drives economic growth. The government should set the “control” part by creating the rules of the game, no different than the rules in sports. The “chaos” is provided by the players, or the entrepreneurs, who drive businesses and industries. But, the rule-makers (government) cannot be players, or investors in businesses, as we saw in the highly publicized Solyndra case.

So, here are five things government can do to leverage mobility, energy, and water into economic growth:

The first solution is coordination. The infrastructure funders, governments, and other decision makers are not on board yet. And unlike the Internet and other recent innovations, this type of infrastructure requires consistent and equal participation ongoing, since all of the parties, including the government, have the ability to scuttle the deal.

An example is Sematech. Conceived in 1986, Sematech began operating in 1988 as a partnership between the U.S. Government and 14 U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturers. The goal of Sematech was to solve common manufacturing problems and regain U.S. competitiveness over Japan. Today its members represent about half of the worldwide chip market.

Entrepreneurs and investors need a roadmap. In electricity, water, and mobility the people who fund entrepreneurs will not put up sufficient capital (trillions of dollars) without a 5-to-10-year vision. We simply need a plan, and “All of the Above” is not a plan, but a recipe for confusion.