Cubism, Duchamp And Bug Eyes: The Real-life Inspirations Behind Lytro

These were the inspirations for Ren Ng, inventor of Lytro, the spyglass-like camera that launched last year to critical acclaim.

The innovation behind the camera itself, which can capture pictures from virtually all depths in one click, is often traced back to Ng’s groundbreaking, 187-page Stanford graduate thesis, written in 2006. But eureka moments happen outside the research lab too–likely in the same place where that apple bopped Newton on the forehead–and for Ng, who was recently named to our 100 Most Creative People in Business list, the story is no different.

At Stanford, Ng had been exploring the concept of light-field photography, the then-theoretical notion that a camera sensor could capture all light traveling in every direction, allowing a photograph to be refocused after the shot. Here, Ng discusses the inspirations behind his academic pursuits, which led to his first startup, Lytro, and $50 million in venture funding.

Ever since high school, Ng has had a love for painting. His favorite artists–Picasso, Piet Mondrian, and Arshile Gorky–are all from the cubist phase, but there’s one painting in particular which held real connotations for his future invention. “The one [painting] I like the most is Duchamp’s ‘Nude Descending a Staircase, No. 2,'” Ng says. “It’s seeing the form in a very abstract way descending a staircase, and seeing all of them at the same time.”

In a sense, that’s exactly what Lytro now enables its users to do–see a picture from all angles within one shot, just like a cubist painting. “There’s something really magical about trying to see things in new ways that go beyond, in some sense, the biological human experience,” he says. “Light-field photography, too, goes beyond the human experience because our eyes work like conventional cameras. The reason we know as human beings that pictures have to be focused before you take the shot is because we know if we’re not focusing our eyes on something that happens, then it’s too late–you can’t go searching in your memory to find it because that light never struck your mind.”

Of course, the chief inspiration behind Lytro did not derive from paintings but from photography. Ng likes to say that he’s had a camera in his hands since when he was first born. “I’ve been really passionate about photography for a very long time,” he says. “I don’t remember the first picture I took, but I actually found a picture of myself on a trip back to my old family home in Malaysia. I’m five years old, sitting on the floor with the family camera in my hand. It was a film camera–not a DSLR–with a fixed lens and a nice manual zoom. So my love for photography goes back even longer than I can remember.”