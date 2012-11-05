Creating Prototypes For Urban Space, By Combining Art And Tech

The success of Silicon Valley proved that technology can be profitable. But can it be beautiful? Josette Melchor and the San Francisco-based Gray Area Foundation for the Arts set out to explore exactly that question, examining the undefined space between engineering and art, imagination and innovation. From public art projects and education programs to hackathons and urban planning initiatives, they put the tools of the tech sector to use for the greater good in fulfilling their mission: to build social consciousness through digital culture.