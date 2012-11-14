How A Former Prisoner Is Creating A LinkedIn For The Incarcerated

Tulio Cardozo realized he had a problem the day he bumped into a stranger in Macy’s while searching for a birthday gift. The lost shopper, who happened to be the president of a CRM software company, struck up a conversation with the tech-savvy Cardozo. By the end of their chat, the stranger wanted to hire him. But Cardozo didn’t know how to tell the executive that he had just been released from a six-year stint in prison for manufacturing concentrated cannabis.

If it hadn’t been for his experience in the Last Mile prison startup accelerator, Cardozo may not have realized that this moment was guiding him towards a market need just waiting to be filled. But he did. Cardozo’s idea: Collaborative Benefit–a LinkedIn for prisoners and the formerly incarcerated. “I want to support people in the [prison] ecosystem. I know I’m the right person to do this,” he tells me during a meeting at San Francisco’s Rocketspace, a co-working space that’s home to KickLabs, a startup accelerator where Cardozo works as a business analyst.

In order to understand Cardozo’s drive, you have to first understand the Last Mile. Chris Redlitz, the cofounder of the Last Mile and founding partner of KickLabs, was inspired to create the program after being introduced a couple years ago to some people working on education programs at San Quentin, a prison located just outside San Francisco.

Tulio Cardozo.

“Places like San Quentin–they’re dark places where people have very little hope. What we found was that there were a lot of guys in there with a lot of talent, intellect, desire, and passion that want to rebuild themselves,” he says. Besides the prison’s college program (run through Patten University), there are few places for inmates to learn about re-entering the work force.

Redlitz decided to fill that gap with a prison startup accelerator. He explains: “I wanted to replicate what we do with KickLabs working with young entrepreneurs–we’re going to teach you business fundamentals, bring in exterior resources, and give you an orientation about the how world has changed.” That last point is an important one: prisoners don’t have access to computers, so the Last Mile had to get a little creative in its teaching methods.

The first Last Mile class of five men graduated from the program earlier this year after six months of learning about the digital marketplace, taking in business basics, learning computer skills, and turning ideas into business plans. Guest speakers included MC Hammer and Guy Kawasaki, and like any startup accelerator worth its salt, the program ended with a demo day. That first graduating class included Cardozo, who was introduced to Redlitz by a mutual friend (Redlitz later hired Cardozo at KickLabs).

Unlike all the other Last Mile participants, Cardozo joined after he had already been released from prison. “We wanted him to participate in the Last Mile on the outside to provide support and present a business plan,” explains Redlitz. Initially, his startup idea was a bit scattershot–he wanted to help “nonprofits and private [citizens] generate revenue assistance to push forward [prison rehab] programs.” And then he had his Macy’s moment, which made him realize that there was a gaping hole in the way prisoners are reintroduced to the professional world after they’re released.