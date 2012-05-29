Behind Virgin’s Mile-High Brand Entertainment Experiment

“Once you fly Virgin, you see why it’s so great,” says Mike McKay, chief creative officer of San Francisco-based ad agency Eleven, of his client. The tricky part of McKay’s job is getting potential customers to experience Virgin America’s unique style before flying. So he and his team had an idea: Shoot a movie aboard an actual flight.

It turns out there’s a reason movies set on airplanes are shot on soundstages: Shooting in the air is an expensive hassle. Undaunted, they decided it would be worth the press and social media attention it would attract. “Wouldn’t you be more likely to share a link of the first film made at 30,000 feet [than one shot on the ground]?” asks McKay.

Departure Date, which will debut June 11 as a precursor to the Los Angeles Film Festival, honors the film industry at the heart of L.A., the hub that Virgin is working to promote for all three of its airlines, Virgin America, V Australia, and Virgin Atlantic (the airlines have newly integrated its frequent flyer programs and share the new site flyvirgin.com).

Here, McKay and his team take Co.Create through the process of going up in the air for brand entertainment.

Departure Date was shot on three flights across three continents–regular flights filled with paying customers. “People were given notice when booking,” explains McKay. “And then they were offered a no-fee change if they didn’t want to be on it.” But he says everyone seemed amused by it and many were tickled by the opportunity to rub elbows–sometimes literally–with actors Ben Feldman (Mad Men), Janeane Garofalo (24) and Philip Baker Hall (Modern Family).

On each flight the pilot would go out in the aisle and make an announcement that Virgin is a special brand and everyone present is going to be part of something unique that day. “He really engaged everybody,” says Anastacia Maggioncalda, Eleven’s head of integrated production. It’s an engagement that went beyond mere sentiment. “On the Dallas flight we did a scene with Luis Guzman further back [on the plane] and we were worried that people wouldn’t want to be seen, but people were raising their hands and begging to be extras. We even got several tweets about it while we were in flight. The actors were posing for photographs with the customers and everybody seemed happy.”