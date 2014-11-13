Why Better Transportation Options Keep You Healthy

The infographic, created as part of the foundation’s NewPublicHealth National Prevention Strategy series exploring the impacts of transportation and education on health, brings up a number of compelling statistics.

Among them:

People are willing walk further than you might think to their destinations: 46% of people say they would walk a mile to church or school, and 35% say they would do the same to go to work.

Public transit provides quite a workout. That’s because people expend energy getting to and from the bus, train, or subway. Public transit users walk an average of 19 minutes every day just traveling between stops. It’s not surprising, then, that 30% of public transit riders get at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily.