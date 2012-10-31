A Look Inside New York’s Underwater Subways

For those readers not in New York (or even those who just haven’t felt a need to do any urban exploring), check out these pictures from the MTA’s Flickr stream that expose the true insanity of the subway flooding wrought by Sandy. It’s not as if there is some water in the tracks; the stations are completely inundated.

While we ogle this ruin porn, the MTA is doing valiant work removing the water from the stations and getting them back online. Many of the underwater tunnels have already been pumped of water, though the total amount that needs to be pumped could be up to one billion gallons (that’s more than twice the amount the entire United States consumes every day).





Editor’s Note These intrepid coders are working on a system to let those displaced by the storm find couch’s to stay on. It’s called SandyCrashPads.

What’s more important, though, is the future of the subways in the city–and really in any other coastal metropolis. We’ve written before that more frequent storms and subsequent flooding might make living on the coasts simply too expensive, but before that happens, we’ll need to find a new way of thinking about how we deal with these unexpected events.

A subway system for a future where storms like this happen every day won’t be a system that doesn’t flood. The worst possible weather conditions we can predict won’t be right: nature finds a way of destroying our strongest assumptions. Instead, we need to design a subway system that we know will flood, and is resilient enough to deal with it.