Nike’s Stefan Olander On Following The Wisdom Of Tweens

Goal: Create a device that keeps everyone, not just runners, motivated and active.

“My 12-year-old son is into tae kwon do. I saw this incredible pride when he got a new color belt–‘Dad, I made it to blue!’ That just struck me. We’re propelled by recognition.”

“We took that angle of color with the Nike+ FuelBand. You wear it all day: The LED display starts off red, then goes to yellow as you move through your day, and turns green when you hit your goal.”

“But people also want to measure activity against their friends’, and there was no way to do that if you played different sports. That led to the development of a new metric called NikeFuel.”

“We spent a ton of time working with researchers at Arizona State University, measuring the motion of your wrist in a particular activity and then correlating it to oxygen intake and consumption for that activity. Then we developed algorithms to assign NikeFuel based on each activity.”

“We launched this on January 19 in New York–and at the time, you didn’t have a reference point: How much is 2,000 NikeFuel? Through Facebook Connect and our app, users can quickly correlate their scores with other people’s.”

“It’s still all about wanting credit for something we’ve done–whether that’s someone tapping you on the shoulder to say, ‘Good job,’ or, in our case, using technology to do that for you.”