Chevrolet Sends Stranded Motorists A Test Drive Along With A Tow Truck

You don’t know what you’re missing until you lose what you’ve got, to wit: when your car totally craps out on you. But a Brazilian Chevrolet dealership positioned itself as knight in shining sheet metal with its new promotional stunt “Rescue Drive,” created by agency Monumenta.

Through an arrangement with towing companies, when a driver in distress called for a truck, the new Chevy Cobalt was dispatched along with towing services and an invitation to test drive the car to their destination. And from in-car reviews, which included feeling “like a boss,” Orca Chevrolet seems to have hit on a good idea–then again, those people could’ve just been overly grateful for a lift–any lift.