What Will It Take To Make Us A Country Of Electric Vehicles?

Will electric vehicles reach mass adoption in the U.S.? When and how? What should come first, the manufacturing of more EVs or the installation of the EV charging infrastructure? These are questions that have occupied many people’s minds and many newspaper headlines in recent years.

To begin to really answer those questions, we must look to the concept of disruptive innovation. A disruptive innovation is an innovation that helps create a new market and eventually goes on to displace an existing market, or targets the existing market by picking off the least satisfied customers. Disruptive innovations typically describe technologies or business models that improve a product or service in ways that the market does not expect, first by designing for a different set of parameters or customers and, later, by competing in the existing market, thereby displacing the established product or service over time.

The most well-known historic example of disruptive innovation is also about cars: when the Ford Model T reached mass production and eventually went on to displace the horse-drawn carriage. More modern examples are how e-commerce sites have disrupted brick and mortar bookstores and travel agencies, and how downloadable music has replaced CDs and players. Even right now, the e-book is starting to replace the physical book.

Take a closer look and you’ll see all disruptive technologies have certain characteristics in common. Initially they often resulted in worse performance than the established product or service and were often rejected as a viable challenger. Here are some classic sayings: “I need the tactile feel of my cell phone keypad.” “My personal travel agent is invaluable to me.” “But I love to flip the pages of my favorite novel.” “I won’t give up the sound of my Mustang.” I suspect there were more than a few who said: “You just can’t replace ol’ Nelly with a piece of machinery…”

Which is to say: It takes more than just an innovative device to change the game. People aren’t usually excited about change. It takes a supporting cast of integrated complementary technologies and infrastructure build-out. It takes partnerships from vested stakeholders, scalable manufacturing, and favorable policies that when all combined together, ultimately create the disruptive business. They become a game changer because innovative businesses deliver certain benefits that their entrenched competitors didn’t have and in the end deliver the basics: The new product is simple to use, cheaper, or more convenient.

In the case of the Ford Model T, it wasn’t just the impressive design. It took mass production to bring down prices and increase availability. Roads, highways, and gas stations were built, making car ownership the simple and convenient choice for more of the masses. E-books became accessible once a marketplace was established offering consumers device choices, combined with a robust secure e-commerce system, and partnerships with publishers making more titles available and price points competitive, and even distribution rights laws and settlement agreements. Access became simplified: Why go to a store when you can download a book in seconds? As adoption soars, e-book copies are now starting to displace paper books.

EVs today represent a revolutionary technological innovation, but have yet to reach disruptive status. While early adopters are enthusiastically buying EVs, many other consumers are hesitant to switch from gas-powered, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs due to the upfront costs of the vehicles and lack of availability of a ubiquitous charging infrastructure.