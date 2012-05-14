Amnesty International Shows The Horrors Of What Money Can Hide

Graphic scenes of abject corruption and violence play out with the brutal truth of their unifying factor in a symbolic message that’s far from subtle. In Amnesty International’s new campaign “Independence” from agency TBWA\Paris, victims of torture, capital punishment, civil war, and other atrocities are papered head to toe in currency as a powerful statement of how easily crimes against humanity are silenced, begging the question: What exactly is the price of money?
“Independence” is meant to promote Amnesty International’s stance of refusing government and multinational donations on the principle of zero indebtedness–a noble line to walk when bribes and hush money have become accepted as standard practice among many who hold seats of power.