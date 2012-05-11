Robert Pattinson Recreates Key Moments From David Cronenberg Movies

Purists may have balked at the casting of Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson as the lead in David Cronenberg’s latest film, Cosmopolis, an adaptation of a Don DeLillo novel. However, now they’ll have a chance to ease into accepting the cult favorite director’s decision on good faith.

In a photo shoot prompted by an interview with Premiere Magazine in France, Pattinson attempts to justify his new place in the Cronenberg canon, by slipping into the skin of some of the other characters who populate it. Look through slide show above for images of Pattinson reenacting scenes from Dead Ringers, Videodrome, and Scanners. Fortunately (?), his head doesn’t explode in the Scanners photos.

Cosmopolis premiers at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.