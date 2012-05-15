Behind The Amazing John Peel Digital Archive

Music fans the world over mourned when John Peel died in 2004 at the relatively young age of 65. Throughout his 40 years as a BBC radio DJ, Peel was the unofficial pied piper of new music. He gave innumerable bands their first big break and routinely exposed diverse and emerging genres. Now eight years after his death, the BBC and England’s Arts Council have begun to bring Peel’s legendary private collection of over 26,000 records to the public with The John Peel Archive , part of BBC’s The Space .

The interactive site, which will unveil Peel’s collection, one alphabet letter a week from May to October, takes you right inside Peel’s home studio. Various hot spots on the page take you to content such as the infamous John Peel sessions, photos, videos, and radio shows, and, of course, his sprawling record collection.

John Peel’s untouched studio serves as the site’s navigation page.

The record collection is organized on a record shelf, with the spines of the first hundred albums from each letter facing forward; rolling your mouse over each record replicates, as best as possible, the sensation of running your fingers along a row of albums. Clicking on individual records prompts a pop-up box with photos of the cover, as well as photos of Peel’s original notes made about the album, which includes track listings and a card number, representing when he actually received the album. At times, his note cards include comments or ratings of the albums, giving the experience a treasure-hunt feel. And where possible, links are provided to the albums on existing music services such as iTunes or Spotify.

With so many questions about why this collection was being released now, how it was made, and why only 100 records from each letter were being made available, we reached out to Klik, the digital agency responsible for the site. Here agency CEO and “main techie guy” James Leeds talks, in his own words, about unearthing a treasure trove of music, staying true to Peel’s legacy, and overcoming the technical and scheduling challenges that makes this project all the more impressive:

The origin of the project

John had a huge number of records in his home and his family had been wondering what to do with them. The original thought before he died was that the British Library was interested in archiving it as a collection. But that limited how people could access it, so we put together this project as a taster of what’s available in there to see if we could raise the profile of the collection, to see if there was any interest in it. This was a really interesting challenge for us because we know the family so we wanted to do a really good job of it, but also one that was sympathetic to how John would have done it.

The Studio

“We went up to the house where the collection is, just to get a flavor and a vibe, and it immediately changed all of our ideas on how we were going to do it. After John died, his wife Sheila Ravenscroft left it as it was. You almost didn’t want to disturb the dust in a way, because it was all exactly how John left it when he died. That room is where all the famous Peel Sessions ran from, so think of all the people who’ve been in there–Nirvana, Wedding Present… I just thought let’s just take a picture of it as it is–it’s quite a mess–and highlight bits for the web interface. We thought if we made the webpage really photographic and didn’t do traditional menu navs and stuff, we can make it as if you’re there. The only addition was that we created some acetate logos for Facebook and Twitter and stuck them on the shelf.

Bringing The Collection Online

“The actual collection itself is all over the house. Looking at the collection is fascinating because the records are the ones that John obviously decided to keep. John didn’t get his records in alphabetic order; he numbered and shelved them in the order. He then typed out index cards with the album number and put them in alpha order. All we did was take the first 100 of each letter, alphabetically.