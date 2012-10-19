How Civic Consumption Can Drive Change In Business As Usual

In his recent article, Will Byrne focused on the power of civic organizations and community members to effect social change by flexing their collective muscle in the marketplace . The piece challenged those of us in the social sector to use our market power to effect positive change in critical areas including environment, education, and fair trade, among others. The good news is that the concepts behind civic consumption have actually reached far beyond the social sector, deeper into traditional industries.

[This entry is part of a series on “civic consumption,” a new approach to harnessing the market power of communities to drive social impact, guest curated by Will Byrne , cofounder and CEO of Groundswell .

Although, thanks to the power of the social sector, the idea of building a customer-focused brand is not new, today’s customer has a much more nuanced set of concerns that they are looking to address with their purchasing power. In addition to low price and high quality, today’s consumer wants to know how the goods are sourced, whether the manufacturer was fair to labor, what the environmental footprint is, and if the company is a good corporate citizen. The social sector has driven the cause of consumer consciousness to a level that is unprecedented, and very healthy for the marketplace and for the world.

The social sector has driven the cause of consumer consciousness to a level that is unprecedented.

Civic consumption takes this one step further, allowing those conscious consumers to band together their purchasing power and leverage that demand to ensure producers provide socially and environmentally beneficial goods and services at competitive prices. Examples of this exist across the economy, but if civic consumption is to grow, two pieces of fundamental infrastructure will have to be in place in order to ensure traction.

Initiatives to label products based on their social impact (such as Fair Trade products) or environmental impact (such as Energy Star appliance labels) have heightened public awareness of the associated issues, but have also spawned “greenwashing,” or false claims of sustainability by advertisers. When civic consumers are making their purchasing decisions, they need a way to accurately assess each product, or the hoped-for impact of civic consumption will become the victim of advertising spin.

From a business perspective, civic consumption creates a committed and loyal customer base that shares a given set of values. Businesses that are trying to harness the full power of civic consumption will be wise to develop a feedback loop so that they can best understand in advance what consumer priorities are for their products and services.

Traditional businesses that ignore the growing strength of civic consumption will do so at their peril. Today’s technologies make it ever easier for consumers to join together to make major shifts in demand based on their values; companies that lose these customers will do so en masse. Organizations that will survive and thrive in a civic consumption economy will be increasingly hybrid organizations: using market-driven models to serve social missions, aligning with and prioritizing this new set of civic consumption priorities.

Today’s technologies make it ever easier for consumers to join together to make major shifts in demand.

I have been running an organization called First Book for 20 years that has increasingly focused on harnessing the power of the base of the pyramid in the United States, and unifying these consumers and creating social change. More than 95 million books later, I can attest that this approach not only delivers on the goals of the participants, but can also effect far-reaching change in individual businesses, industries, and ultimately, the economy. One of our programs, The First Book Marketplace, illustrates that the civic consumption movement provides benefits to those who participate as well as whole industries, and can create transformative change for the economy in two major ways: