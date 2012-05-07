The Star Hotel Goes Hardcore Lounge With “There Will Be Stories”

He seems tired, if not a little weary, as he slowly makes his way to a piano he knows all too well. An empty hotel lobby would be an ideal setting for an old lounge lizard to croon some downtempo jazz number–but that wouldn’t be much fun, would it? A few notes in, and you might recognize it. A few seconds of his wailing, and you might be a little concerned. But once the lyrics kick in, you’ll wonder why more people haven’t done Guns N’ Roses jazz covers.

“Lougin’,” a 90-second spot from Australian agency The Monkeys for Syndey’s entertainment destination The Star, has a lounge singer giving a snappy rendition of a beloved classic on a gliding piano that allows audiences to get glimpses of the (oddly corporate) hotel and casino. The campaign tag line is “There Will Be Stories,” and of course “Loungin’” offers your requisite visions of decadence (crashing chandeliers and motorcycles in the pool, anyone?)

Like a lot of hotel campaigns lately, this ad seems to have taken a page from the marketing playbook of The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. But unlike many of those other imitators, The Star has added its own special flavor, and the resulting ad is memorable in its own right.