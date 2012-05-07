advertisement
Raising Organ Donation Awareness With A Public Display Of Dialysis

SSCREATIONS/Shutterstock
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

At Frankfurt’s airport, Michael Stapf waits. Not for a flight or shuttle service, mind you, but for a kidney–and he’s been waiting for seven years. To raise awareness about the shocking disparity between those who need organs and how many are actually donated, agency Ogilvy & Mather Berlin created “The Waiting Time Experiment,” an in-your-face stunt for foundation Fürs Leben that had Stapf receiving dialysis on a bustling platform at the airport.

By opting to spread their message in a physical demonstration, Fürs Leben’s campaign puts an everyday face to such a serious issue to underscore the bleak math of facts: 12,000 patients in Germany are waiting for an organ donation with only about 1,200 organs donated a year, leaving the dismal reality of three people dying each day.

But from the visible reactions “The Waiting Time Experiment” has elicited, those numbers just might improve.

