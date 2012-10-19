A Visual Breakdown Of The Benefits Of Working From Home

We’re big fans of the telecommuting movement. In past articles, we’ve discussed some of its many benefits–it makes you more productive , saves gasoline, makes you more creative (especially if you work at coffee shops), and means that companies need less office space for employees.

A new infographic, courtesy of CarInsurance.org, has laid out the advantages of working from home in visual form. The telecommuting trend, as the infographic explains, is speeding up.





From 2005 to 2012, the U.S. workforce grew 3%, and regular telecommuters grew 66%. An impressive 64 million U.S. employees–that’s half the workforce–have the option of working from home part time. And a recent survey from Citrix shows that approximately 29% of people worldwide will work remotely by 2020.

Just because 64 million people have the option of working from home in the U.S. doesn’t mean that they all take advantage of it; 86% of U.S. residents still drive to work. But what if they did decide to ditch the office, at least part time?





The infographic explains that workers could save hundreds of dollars each year on gasoline (the average commuter spends $1,500 yearly), save on car insurance, and better their health. For reasons probably related to stress and being sedentary, commuters often have higher BMIs, blood pressure, and waist circumference.





Switching to a telecommuting lifestyle can drop stress by up to 25%, lead to healthier eating habits, and increase work-life balance. And if that isn’t enough to convince your boss, here’s another angle: A study of Chinese call center employees found that telecommuters upped productivity by 13%.

Check out the full infographic below.