Bringing Real Food To The Drab Corporate Cafeteria

Although it’s hard for some of us to believe that there are still offices where meals are catered, these magical wonderlands do exist. But why feed your employees just any old thing? Cater2Me was founded on the notion that food should be a unique and communal experience, and by drawing on local food trucks, farmers markets, and passionate providers–as well as taking into account special diets and allergies–they’re able to provide tasty, diverse cuisine for teams large and small. By creating an environment where meals bring people together, Cater2Me helps inspire happy employees, and, ultimately, better business.