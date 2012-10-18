The Navy Works On A New Source Of Abundant Fuel: Seawater

We think gas is expensive, because we have to put a few gallons in our car every once in a while. If you’re the U.S. Navy operating the world’s largest marine fleet, you might have a different idea about what “expensive” means.

Refueling America’s naval fleet is a massive undertaking. Fifteen replenishment oilers roam the world’s oceans, transporting jet fuel to Navy vessels, each of which burns 600 million gallons of fuel every year.

Now the Navy is testing ways to turn seawater into fuel on the high seas. Scientists at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory report they have developed a process that splits water into its component hydrogen and oxygen molecules, converting them into jet fuel through a gas-to-liquids process.

The basic principle of a sea-based synthetic fuel is simple: “CO2 + H2 = Jet Fuel.” Achieving that little feat of chemistry and physics is not trivial, however, and the Navy is still refining the technique on a “carbon capture skid,” a three-chambered electrochemical acidification cell that uses electricity to grab carbon atoms from dissolved CO2 gas and (bi)carbonate in seawater.

Editor’s Note This isn’t the only outside-the-box energy solution that the Navy is working on, based on the fact that it usually has a lot of ocean at its disposal. It’s also working very hard to get power from waves.

“With such a process, the Navy could avoid the uncertainties inherent in procuring fuel from foreign sources and/or maintaining long supply lines,” said research chemist Heather Willauer in a release from the Navy.