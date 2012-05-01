Watch a Building Get Twisted As Easily As a Nike Free Shoe

If there is one thing you should know about the Nike Free, it’s that it is a very flexible shoe. Until every last member of the shoe-buying public at large realizes as much, however, Nike will just have to keep demonstrating as much in clever new ways.

In the latest ad for the shoe from Wieden + Kennedy Tokyo, a series of pedestrians in nighttime Yokohama, Japan come across a waist-high podium, lit from within, with a shoe on top. This shoe has a cord running from it, which is plugged into the podium, and when the shoe is manipulated, there is quite a reaction. After an ominous rumble of moaning bass, most of the people who come across the shoe look around to see where the noise is coming from, and there it is: a building digitally projected to look as though it’s twisting in turn with the shoe.

Of course, ads that require surprised bystanders have proven to be rather popular lately.