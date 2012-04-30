Olivier Agostini Illustrates The Ills Of Driving Distractions In “The Dentist”

While some PSAs try to draw notice with in-your-face images meant to shock, reckless driving awareness group Impact Teen Drivers grabs your attention by getting up in your grill. Literally.

But first, a warning: If you’re the kind of person that needs sedatives or a shot of tequila before you even step into a dentist’s office, walk away. Now. You really don’t want to see this. Because director Olivier Agostini takes your worst fears about going to the dentist to a level we hope doesn’t exist.

“The Dentist” is an awareness spot meant to illustrate the ills of unfocused driving, but rather than deign to such commonplace images as demolished cars or injured passengers, Agostini imagines what might happen if your dental-care professional was preoccupied by incoming texts or driven to dance by his favorite song on the radio.

While the spot begins with touches of bizarro comedy that can be found in Agostini’s previous work for Jolly Rancher “Turtle,” the moaning and groaning of the patient, who seems to be the last thing on the distracted doc’s mind, explodes into an altogether more gruesome direction. And good god, it’s not pretty.

That said, we’ll have a little bit of whatever the doc’s assistant Lupe is having.