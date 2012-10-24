America’s Fish Basket Could Be Destroyed By Mining

The place felt cold and damp, but ran like clockwork. Walls flashed with numbers, and a conveyer belt carried thousands of fish, delivering them to the hundreds of trained craftsmen who sliced filets. They encased the fish in vacuum-sealed packets with blue stamped letters conveying the name of the fisherman and the date and time of each catch, and then deposited them in custom refrigerated containers to take them to Europe and beyond.





I stood in the Leader Creek processing factory on the mouth of the Naknek River in Alaska’s Bristol Bay. Tucked above the Aleutian Island Chain on the Western coast of Alaska, Bristol Bay claims title to being “America’s fish basket” because it is the epicenter of a Bering Sea fishery that provides nearly half of the seafood in the United States. Most of our country’s wild sockeye salmon, pollock, and red king crab come from this region. And it could all be destroyed by mining.

This vast body of water also serves as habitat for nearly two dozen types of marine mammals– including endangered North Pacific right whales, Steller sea lions and Pacific walrus–as well as one of the world’s largest concentrations of seabirds. As a source of life-sustaining protein and a place of unique biological diversity, the value of Bristol Bay is staggering.

For many Native Americans living in Alaska, Bristol Bay’s fish, wildlife, and plants play a central role in their culture and are a primary source of sustenance. Fish from the Bay often makes up more than half of their diet.





I had the opportunity to dine with local leaders the night before my trip to the processing facility, including a tribal elder, the chair of the Tribal Corporation, the retired senate majority leader for the state of Alaska, and some young scientists and activists who love this place. Over epic plates of king salmon and local vegetables, they told stories about how their lives and culture have evolved to coexist with the salmon and in fact depend on it–not just for economic benefits and food, but for a way of life.

As we talked about the wonder and glory of Bristol Bay, my hosts rolled out a map and showed me the plans for what could be one of the biggest mines on Earth–the Pebble Mine.

Several international conglomerates have identified valuable gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits just upstream. These corporate interests want to cut a deal that will be enormously profitable to them, but that requires building a huge infrastructure to support the mine. Were they to succeed, the phenomenal ecological system of Bristol Bay, upon which the native culture and the local economy exist, would be gutted in the process. Another set of future plans suggest the need for oil drilling in the middle of the Bay itself.