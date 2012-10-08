A Co-Working Space For People Who Give A Damn Explodes In Los Angeles

If you find yourself at the Hub L.A. on a post-industrial block of downtown Los Angeles, you’ll encounter all the features you might expect from a co-working space: Raw-wood planters and ample natural lighting. Zig-zagging communal tables, ready to host a row of MacBooks. Wall-sized white boards marked up with words like “inspire” or “collaboration.”





But click “Apple + F” on the Hub’s website, and you won’t find the word “co-working” written a single time. Rather, co-founder Nick Kislinger calls the Hub a “members’ space for people who give a shit.” While the 4,000-square-foot former warehouse may be ideal for cranking on a laptop all day, those in charge of Hub L.A. insist that the physical space is just the beginning of an exclusive social experience and community–portending a model of co-working spaces that’s more like a Soho House for social impact professionals.

While many co-working spaces feature business accelerator workshops and social events, CEO and co-founder Elizabeth Stewart says that the Hub will go beyond that to serve the “whole person” with programming for “personal development or professional development.” And they’ll attempt to create a new community of urban entrepreneurs united around sustainability and digital media.

That means putting a cafe on-site, and organizing events like a release party for a book about “changes in consciousness,” a lecture on permaculture, a workshop on sustainable infrastructure, or a short-film festival.





And it also means letting the right kind of person in. On the application, members must demonstrate a commitment to social impact through their professional aspirations. Individual memberships range from $25, which gets an open invitation to the events, to $510, for unlimited access to the space (about twice as much as full-time access to more typical co-working spaces downtown). According to Kislinger, a “dedicated impact media lab” geared at “Inconvenient Truth-style” media-makers will soon open.

So far, the concept seems to be working. Despite only being officially open for little more than one week, nearly 100 of 600 slots for members have already been filled, according to Stewart. Two four-person mini-offices, called “hub-lets”–which require at least a six-month lease–are already occupied by OkCupid Labs and Verynice, a consultancy for social design.

Editor’s Note Fast Company profiled the Hub’s San Francisco office and–full disclosure–some of our San Francisco-based employees work out of that office.

Hub L.A. is part of a global network of 30 Hubs in cities around the world from Madrid to Johannesburg. Members can connect online on “Hubnet,” a social network 5,000-people strong.