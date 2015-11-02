The Rise Of The Intrapreneurs

Growing up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, surrounded by a liberal progressive zeitgeist, my heroes as a kid were social change revolutionaries like Gandhi, Martha Berry, Black Elk, and Rosa Parks. This hero-worship was only reiterated by my Quaker school education and anthropologist parents, who emphasized more untold heroes or “people without history.”

In this way, quietly in youth, I built a reverence for fringe and “others”: people who brought change from the outside and disrupted our current system; people who caused us to question the status quo and uphold justice and equality. For me, it was the people from the outside that policed our system and upheld our values.

It never occurred to me that change from within was possible. The inside was full of bureaucrats, corporate cogs, and the corrosive effects of power and money. In short, like many, I was very skeptical of “the man.” Having never encountered businessmen in childhood, except through the board game Life in which the “Accountant” always lost out to the “Athlete,” “Rock Star,” or “Artist,” my first exposure to the corporate world was through friends during college. These friends held summer internships at investment banks, or prepped for interviews to attain prestigious consulting jobs at places like Bain or McKinsey.

I remember one summer when a friend of mine called me, crying from the bathroom at Goldman Sachs. I don’t remember exactly what her grievance had been–maybe a trader had made some lewd comment, or she was being forced into a PowerPoint-Excel combination of slave labor–but on the spot I offered the only advice I could really muster: “Be an anthropologist,” I said. “Don’t take anything personally. Don’t get too invested. Just watch and learn the culture. You don’t have to identify with it.”

This small piece of advice seemed to help my friend cope through her summer internship. And later on, this philosophy helped me enormously as I embarked on my own journey into the corporate trenches. For as my parents sought exotic places for field research and investigation–indigenous livelihood in the Amazon rainforest and UFO abduction in Zambia, being some of their topics of study–I turned my attention to a site of inquiry that seemed, given my upbringing, to be the most exotic and foreign to my sensibilities: the corporate world.

Language in companies approaches the absurd, where the shell of a communicative form is used to foreclose communication.

Upon entering the corporate world, one has many questions. The sheer willpower that corporate employees commit to sitting at a desk and in a chair from nine to five, for nearly 365 days year, barring holidays, was astonishing. The height of civilization and technological progress has brought us here, to our own enslavement. Employees agree to this stationary sort of lifestyle in exchange for money, which translates into purchasing power. “Sit still, earn money, buy things,” became a shorthand formula for my understanding of the workplace.

But as many good anthropologists know, it is only after years of study–years of living and sharing the lives of others–that you begin to develop an understanding of some of the greater rationales at work within the micro-society you’re investigating. So I persevered in this corporate heart-of-darkness, eager to find some exotic maxims that transcended words like “synergy,” “vertical integration,” and “win-win.” But what I encountered disappointed.