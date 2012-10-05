Comics Without Superheroes, But With A Mission

Selene Biffi has always has a passion for reading. As a child, books allowed her to take flight to magical worlds and opened the door to new possibilities. Now Biffi is harnessing her passion to open the door for others through a unique non-profit called Plain Ink , an Italian-based organization dedicated to improving literacy, cultural understanding, and empowerment through comics.

Plain Ink’s mission is to “ignite imaginations to create a new narrative for the world – one in which we have a chance to thrive, wherever we are.” The organization seeks to harness the transformative potential of storytelling in books, multimedia and imagery to spark change, help people gain new skills, increase literacy levels, and engage communities to find their own solutions.





Those lofty goals land in a humble package: bilingual, 60-page floppy booklets, fully illustrated in color. Though Plain Ink’s publications would not be mistaken for the latest issue of Spider-Man, the use of the familiar format and idiom of the comic book is yet another indicator that sequential art is becoming a central communications medium in the 21st century, with applications in a variety of social, commercial and educational scenarios.

Plain Ink is the product of three big forces shaping the post-Millennial era: globalization, the blended social and commercial entrepreneurial instincts of the rising young generation worldwide, and the power of storytelling to address longstanding problems. In 2010, Biffi–still in her 20s–had already gained some social entrepreneurial experience with an online education venture called Youth Action for Change. She began looking around at the increasingly-multicultural social environment of her native Italy and saw a new opportunity.

“We identified a gap in the book market,” she explains. “There was a lack of illustrated children’s books with multicultural themes.” Italy, which welcomes the fourth highest number of immigrants in Europe each year, had few tools available to foster mutual understanding and respect.

She and her team began creating current, relevant stories aimed at kids age 4-8, trying to create a bridge between cultural traditions. Plain Ink sells the books in Italy, then reinvests proceeds from the sales into the immigrants’ countries of origin, building up local capacity and educational resources in impoverished regions.

Plain Ink distributes its comics and spreads its message in Italy through events and public readings for children at schools, libraries and village fairs. So far the results are positive. “Mothers in Italy writing to us because, after their children read or listen to our books, they feel less ‘foreign’ in this country, and feel more welcome among other children,” Biffi says.

Plain Ink is aiming higher than simply using comics to connect cultures in Italy. Biffi, a young veteran of international development projects in South Asia, wants to bring the power of visual storytelling and the engaging medium of comics to bear on economic development on the subcontinent.