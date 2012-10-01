Empowering Young Women By Teaching Them To Be The Next Tech Genius

Females are the fastest-growing online demographic, and studies have shown that companies with women in management tend to perform a great deal better. Yet the tech industry remains a primarily male-dominated field. And jobs in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and math) are growing rapidly, but women make up a tiny percentage of the people going after those jobs, despite being nearly half of the overall workforce.
To reverse these trends, New York City-based summer program Girls Who Code grabs young women between the ages of 13 to 17 and engages them in computer science, web design, robotics and more, helping to overcome gender stereotypes, inspire passionate learning, and teach the next generation of female leaders to dream big.