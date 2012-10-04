A Self-Sailing Boat To Explore The Seas 24 Hours A Day

Most products built for oil and gas companies don’t have pleasant environmental ramifications. But the creators of a self-sailing, data-collecting catamaran called Robotboat are hoping to dip into the big wallets of big oil while giving back to oceanographers and other environmental scientists at the same time.

“NOAA does not have the budget that the oil industry does,” says Eamon Carrig, who helped build the device. “But we plan on providing scientists with a lot of valuable data almost as a happy accident of doing these other revenue-generating activities.”





Robotboat is propelled by a sail that automatically adjusts itself to the wind direction. A computer on board keeps track of its own location and the location to which it has been assigned to navigate. If it gets knocked over, it rights itself. Depending on the wind patterns, the boat’s path might vary greatly, but it figures out how to get to its assigned coordinates automatically.

Walter Holemans built the first version of Robotboat in 1994. It sank because the electronics on board were too heavy. Since then, he and his team of three have completed four more versions, and they’re planning to make one more before putting Robotboat to work.

What jobs are there for a little sailboat that can steer itself? Plenty, if it’s armed with the right sensors. Thanks to solar panels, that’s no problem for Robotboat.

“If there exists an electronic sensor, we can probably [use] it,” Carrig says.

Robotboat measures temperature, wind angles, wind speed, water salinity, water quality, hydrocarbon and pretty much anything else. That kind of information can be applied in endless ways, but it is particularly appealing to two groups: offshore energy companies and scientists. One of them has more money than the other.