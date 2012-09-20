This 3-D Printer Can Generate Entire Rooms

3-D printing is advancing so rapidly (3-D printed bone , anyone?) that this had to come along eventually: Dutch architecture firm DUS recently unveiled the KamerMaker , which is being dubbed “the world’s first movable 3-D print pavilion.” It can also print objects large enough to construct entire rooms .

The printer, which is based on a previous version called the Ultimaker, can spit out objects as large as 7.2 feet by 7.2 feet by 11.4 feet–large enough to print furniture. The first entirely printed 3-D room will be finished this fall. The catch is that the KamerMaker only prints objects made out of PLA, a kind of bioplastic made out of corn, so it won’t produce the most comfortable couches in the world. But future possibilities are endless.

Imagine: Architects could use the KamerMaker to print out objects on-site as they’re needed. Event organizers could keep a KamerMaker handy to print out parts for temporary shelters as they’re needed. In disaster situations, this thing could be invaluable. As DUS points out, “What sets the KamerMaker apart … is that it is a real architectural pavilion. In other words: The KamerMaker itself is a pavilion, that can reproduce small pavilions!” And since PLA is biodegradable, everything can be tossed out guilt-free when it’s no longer needed.

DUS hasn’t announced any plans to commercialize the printer yet, and we’re guessing it won’t be cheap when (or if) the architecture firm decides to make it available.

Want to check out the KamerMaker for yourself? It’s open for use four days a week right now in the center of Amsterdam. Next year, the printer will tour around the Netherlands.