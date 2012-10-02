Hacking Projects To Use Data To Solve Hunger

USAID’s stock in trade is disaster relief and “technical assistance” programs. But on a recent weekend it got down to a something more unusual: hacking. Or, to be exact: a hackathon .

Part of a White House effort to open up and make better use of data, the hack brought together six teams to create solutions on the theme of “food security.” Like other hackathons-for-good the idea is to mine, crowdsource, and mash up data for some useful purpose. Below are some projects that impressed the judges.

Grameen & Palantir

Software outfit Palantir worked with the Grameen Foundation on a phone-based app that aims to improve agricultural efficiency by giving farmers better information on optimal crops and growing times. Palantir took 28,000 geo-located soil samples Grameen had taken from across Uganda and combined them with data on soil types, population, income, and other factors. The developers hope the system can also help identify potential disease outbreaks, and help create an alert system for farmers who might be affected.

Pinapple Project & Growers Nation

Pinapple and Grower’s Nation are twin projects with a similar goal: to build mapping apps that enable farmers and amateur growers to plug in location, soil, climate, and other data, and to receive information on the “optimal time in their area for planting and harvesting different produce.” Such an application could be useful for farmers in Africa, as well as, say, growers trying to plant in unused urban areas.

Sonjara