How YouTube Approaches Social Innovation

Hunter Walk is the leader of YouTube’s Social Good Initiative Team (and a Co.Exist contributor ). Walk’s work at YouTube is a prime example of how companies are trying to match their social goals and their business goals; doing good isn’t just an offshoot of a company.

At YouTube, Walk is focused on using content to activate people around issues. To do that, he focuses on what he calls the three Cs:

Content. You need to have something compelling that people can read, listen to, or watch. Community. As you create this content, who can you leverage to help spread the word about it? Call to action. If you can connect to people, what do you want them to do? Without a tangible result, you’ve just created noise.

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PricewaterhouseCoopers during the 2012 Social Innovation Summit, discussing the evolution of social innovation and offering advice to social entrepreneurs. We’ll be featuring them here on Co.Exist.

