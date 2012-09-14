Pushing The Envelope Of Change

While medical breakthroughs have been few and far between for patients suffering from ALS, technological advances have made it possible for ALS patients like former NFL player Steve Gleason (founder of Team Gleason , an ALS awareness organization) to live fuller lives than ever before. In this video, he and current NFL player Scott Fujita discuss the innovations that now help ALS patients stay connected with the world despite their lack of mobility–like eye-tracking tech that lets them use computers without their hands.

Gleason’s main tip for social innovators–borne of thankfulness for the people who’ve worked to improve the lives of patients who used to be considered hopeless–is to be open-minded. Believe that all things are possible. If you’re not pushing the envelope, you’re not going to effect real meaningful change.

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators–all convened by PricewaterhouseCooper during the 2012 Social Innovation Summit–who are discussing the evolution of social innovation and offering advice to social entrepreneurs. We’ll be featuring them here on Co.Exist.

