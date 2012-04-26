Urban Legends: See 45 Years Of Street Art From Around The World

Continuing its celebration of urban public art, the Estria Foundation will bring together more than 50 public and graffiti artists from around the world for Urban Legends, Celebrating Public Art Around the World , which opens April 27 at the L.A. Mart Design Center in Los Angeles.

The Oakland, CA-based Estria, known for its nationwide graffiti competition and Water Writes Mural Project, is presenting the exhibit with L.A. Art Machine and the DoArT Foundation, in partnership with the Social and Public Art Resource Center and The Mural Conservancy of Los Angeles.

The exhibit includes the work of legendary public artists such as Kent Twitchell and Judy Baca (freeway muralists of the ’84 Olympics in Los Angeles), street/graffiti artists like Retna and Chaz Bojorquez, and filmmakers Estevan Oriol and Martha Cooper. Exhibition works will be available for auction and sale.

“Urban Legends is a historical, first-ever showing of legendary muralists, graffiti writers and street artists,” says Estria Foundation cofounder Estria Miyashiro. “The exhibition is bringing together seven mural organizations for the first time, presenting an overview of the larger ‘Art in Public’ movement that we hope continues to grow.”

The exhibitors hope to showcase the transitioning styles over 45 years and how it has affected and uplifted urban life.

Click on the slideshow above* to see some of the featured artists.

