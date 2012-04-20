Kevin Macdonald Brings A Legend To Life With “Marley”

When your documentary achieves sacred text status with the legendary subject’s living family, you’ve done your job. “Ziggy Marley said to me the other day, ‘This is the film I’m going to show to my kids when they ask me, What was our grandfather like?’” says director Kevin Macdonald about his new Magnolia Films release Marley . Macdonald, the director of YouTube-sourced Life in a Day, Academy Award-winner One Day in September and State of Play, found the unlikely impetus for Marley while working on 2006’s The Last King of Scotland.

Kevin Macdonald

When Macdonald found himself in Uganda shooting the film that would earn Forrest Whitaker an Oscar, the lasting spirit of Bob Marley stunned the Scottish director. Local actors showed Macdonald their slum homes, adorned with Marley posters, Marley graffiti. The impact was impossible to miss. “This man is treated like a prophet, like a religious figure,” Macdonald says. “I started to look into it and I realized it was the case around the world. He’s our only popular musician who has this sort of spiritual aspect to him that people have embraced.”

That “looking into it” resulted in a 144-minute film that accesses untouched Marley footage and music, archival interviews, and nearly 50 on-screen discussions not with experts but with Robert Nesta Marley’s closest confidants, extended family, lovers, children, and band members. The film hits theaters April 20, of course, and will also be streamed on Facebook simultaneously and available through video on demand.

“You’re starting off not knowing what kind of film you’re going to make, necessarily, and not knowing, certainly, who Bob is, but you learn about him as you go along, and you become obsessed with finding out,” Macdonald says, describing the documentarian’s pleasure in embarking on a detective story.

Finding out who Bob Marley is seems a curious pursuit when even your most reggae-loathing acquaintance can rattle off at least a few Marley hits. Macdonald looked to move past the flat iconography, “to get to the flesh-and-blood man, an intimate portrait of somebody who is normally just a poster on a wall or an image on a T-shirt.”

The film’s many sources paint a sweeping, gnarled depiction of Marley: Wife and I Threes singer Rita calls Bob “shy”; Ziggy says he was “rough, rough, rough”; a janitor at Jamaica’s Studio One refers to him as “Robbie”; one baby mama describes him as “selfish,” “charming,” and “not fair to no woman.” Bob says of himself, “My heart can be hard as a stone, but soft as water.” It’s a textured representation utterly dissimilar to the stoic, three-hued face on a dorm room tapestry.

“I don’t want to rely on books and newspaper articles and those things telling you what’s important,” Macdonald says of his process. “What I wanted to do was speak to the original sources, the people who were there. And out of what they say, and out of the characters that they are, you develop a sort of mosaic portrait of your subject.” He says he finds himself trying to make his works of fiction feel more real, and his documentaries more story-like.