Teaching Old Birds New Tricks: Kraft’s Senior Social Media Moment

Grandparents and social media: an unpredictable combination that could either yield adorable comments or cringeworthy posts of awkwardness that should never be allowed to grace a Facebook wall or Twitter feed. Kraft is banking on the former. To celebrate the brand’s 75th anniversary, Kraft Mac & Cheese has relinquished control of its social media network to Frankie and Dottie, two of the sweetest octogenarians you could possibly imagine.

Why? Well, it sure isn’t because of their social media prowess (neither have ever heard of Twitter until now, and don’t even get Frankie started on Facebook)–it’s because they’ve been eating those creamy orange elbows for 75 years strong. “Old Birds New Tweets,” created by agency Crispin Porter +Bogusky, will have Frankie and Dottie posting to Facebook and tweeting as the voice of Kraft Mac & Cheese, answering questions, commenting on trending topics, and getting a feel for social media–memes included: “just learned about planking. anybody know what it means?” Precious.

Fans and followers wanting to interact with this lovely twosome can tweet to @kraftmacncheese or use the hashtag #oldbirdsnewtweets, but careful not to fall for their modesty, “They’re all ready for us, Frankie, but we’re not ready for them!” Oh, Dottie. That sassy snowflake cardigan totally belies your reticence–now tweet like the wind.