A Network Of Elevated Bike Lanes For London

It’s every urban cyclist’s dream: to be able to cruise through the city completely unburdened by cars. In London, that dream might actually become a reality with the SkyCycle, a network of elevated bike lanes that the city is considering.

Designed by Exterior Architecture, the proposed bike lanes would allow cyclists to travel between train stations, where they would pay a small fee (one pound or so) to use the SkyCycle. That’s a pound more than cyclists are used to paying for the privilege of riding on bike lanes, but still cheaper than public transportation.

Though it appears in renderings to be covered, the SkyCycle network would actually be open-air. Sam Martin, the landscape architect behind the project, told the Daily Mail that the project would work best with a corporate sponsor behind it to ease some of the costs of the SkyCycle, which could take two years to build.

Would the SkyCycle prevent cyclists from reaching certain destinations since it would only have entrances and exits at designated points? Definitely. But think of it more as a cycling superhighway in the sky–it’s not meant to get you those handful of blocks from home to the grocery store, it’s intended to take you from one neighborhood to another across the city.

Martin is in talks with London Mayor Boris Johnson. No concrete plans have been announced, but a network of raised bike lanes seems like the logical next step for a city committed to cyclists that’s simply running out of room on regular roads.