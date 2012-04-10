HTC Gives New Meaning To “High-Fashion” With Freefall Photo Shoot

It has all the makings of a typical fashion shoot: photographer, glossy model, makeup and lighting crews, etc. However, much like an episode of America’s Next Top Model, there’s a twist: The camera is actually a phone and the studio is actually the sunrise-hued skies of Arizona. In the HTC One Experience, student photographer Nick Jojola was given a One X phone to record and capture the perfect shot in 0.8 seconds and upload it before touching ground, all while falling at 126 mph with a model falling vertically at 181 mph.

Concocted by agency Mother London, HTC’s latest campaign aims to put their new phone in the hands of everyday consumers who create their own endorsement after experiencing the camera’s feature’s firsthand–in Nick’s case, 1,000 feathers, 50 mirrors, four lights, four smoke canisters, a C-130 Hercules plane, and a model who just happens to skydive were all at his disposal to highlight the One X’s capability of taking images in low light and backlight, its instant capture feature, and Burst Mode, which takes up to 99 shots in a row.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video chronicling Nick’s journey, from concept to freefall.